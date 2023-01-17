Greta Thunberg arrested at Germany coal mine protest

AP Photo/Michael Probst

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 16,205 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The arrest for the camera was part of a larger anti-coal demonstration and sit-in near a mine owned by energy giant RWE.

LMFAO Greta literally staged being arrested for the cameras.

pic.twitter.com/qGNurU0lrO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2023

Activists at a coal mine in Germany.



Des activistes manifeste dans une mine de charbon en Allemagne. pic.twitter.com/4HudP2l04s — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) January 17, 2023

Germany, because of green energy policies that forced the decommissioning of many coal electricity plants, now relies on Russia's Gazprom for natural gas supplies.

“part of the reason Germany is super dependent on Russia, because they use natural gas for so many things, including to accommodate the unreliability of solar wind”



With @jeffdeist & @BobMurphyEco pic.twitter.com/0fBOyNtPVm — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 21, 2022

The abnormally small 20-year-old Thunberg began astroturfed activism at age 15 when she began a school strike to protest climate change, Fridays for Future.

At a Fridays For Future demo in Berlin, Greta Thunberg warned that the climate crisis has not disappeared https://t.co/Yl5K3Mzzn6 pic.twitter.com/8aVH00tVZe — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Fridays for Future became a global movement which has since largely fizzled out as Greta grew up.

‘The concentration of CO2 in the sky hasn't been this high for at least 3 million years,’ Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a Fridays For Future demo in Berlin https://t.co/Yl5K3Mzzn6 pic.twitter.com/3ka4G3DOne — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

At the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference, Thunberg famously exclaimed, "How dare you" at the adults in the room, which spawned both glowing praise and endless ridicule.

However, the conference launched Thunberg into stardom with the international green left.

Håkan, Greta & Fridays for future! Otippat och otroligt fint 💫💛 pic.twitter.com/MPtEKKdCit — Henna Keränen (@KeranenHenna) August 26, 2022

To fight back against the Green Reset, please click here.