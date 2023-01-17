Greta Thunberg arrested at Germany coal mine protest

The former teenage climate truant and professional scold from Sweden was hauled away by police outside of the coal mining village of Luetzerath.

AP Photo/Michael Probst
The arrest for the camera was part of a larger anti-coal demonstration and sit-in near a mine owned by energy giant RWE. 

Germany, because of green energy policies that forced the decommissioning of many coal electricity plants, now relies on Russia's Gazprom for natural gas supplies. 

The abnormally small 20-year-old Thunberg began astroturfed activism at age 15 when she began a school strike to protest climate change, Fridays for Future. 

Fridays for Future became a global movement which has since largely fizzled out as Greta grew up.

At the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference, Thunberg famously exclaimed, "How dare you" at the adults in the room, which spawned both glowing praise and endless ridicule. 

However, the conference launched Thunberg into stardom with the international green left.

