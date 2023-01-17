Greta Thunberg arrested at Germany coal mine protest
The former teenage climate truant and professional scold from Sweden was hauled away by police outside of the coal mining village of Luetzerath.
The arrest for the camera was part of a larger anti-coal demonstration and sit-in near a mine owned by energy giant RWE.
LMFAO Greta literally staged being arrested for the cameras.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/qGNurU0lrO
Activists at a coal mine in Germany.— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) January 17, 2023
Des activistes manifeste dans une mine de charbon en Allemagne. pic.twitter.com/4HudP2l04s
Germany, because of green energy policies that forced the decommissioning of many coal electricity plants, now relies on Russia's Gazprom for natural gas supplies.
“part of the reason Germany is super dependent on Russia, because they use natural gas for so many things, including to accommodate the unreliability of solar wind”— Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 21, 2022
With @jeffdeist & @BobMurphyEco pic.twitter.com/0fBOyNtPVm
The abnormally small 20-year-old Thunberg began astroturfed activism at age 15 when she began a school strike to protest climate change, Fridays for Future.
At a Fridays For Future demo in Berlin, Greta Thunberg warned that the climate crisis has not disappeared https://t.co/Yl5K3Mzzn6 pic.twitter.com/8aVH00tVZe— Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021
Fridays for Future became a global movement which has since largely fizzled out as Greta grew up.
‘The concentration of CO2 in the sky hasn't been this high for at least 3 million years,’ Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a Fridays For Future demo in Berlin https://t.co/Yl5K3Mzzn6 pic.twitter.com/3ka4G3DOne— Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021
At the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference, Thunberg famously exclaimed, "How dare you" at the adults in the room, which spawned both glowing praise and endless ridicule.
However, the conference launched Thunberg into stardom with the international green left.
Håkan, Greta & Fridays for future! Otippat och otroligt fint 💫💛 pic.twitter.com/MPtEKKdCit— Henna Keränen (@KeranenHenna) August 26, 2022
- By Alexandra Lavoie
