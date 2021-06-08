Greta Thunberg returns with new series of videos warning about world running out of land and food

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Greta Thunberg, the teenage face of eco-anxiety and climate activism, is back in the limelight with the release of a new series of videos chiding everyone to change their lifestyles before the planet turns into the set of Mad Max. The Swedish teenager called for people to switch to a “plant-based diet” to lower carbon emissions.

Thunberg was thrust into the public limelight as the face of climate activism over her indictment of world leaders in 2019, particularly former President Donald Trump, for subjecting teenagers to a bleak future through the pursuit of wealth and prosperity. “All you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth,” she infamously said. “How dare you!”

“Let’s face it, if we don’t change, we’re f***ed,” said Thunberg in a new video.

In the video series, Thunberg tied multiple issues into her concerns over climate change, including the rapid spread of disease and the possible starvation of mankind, rounding it off with concerns over the mass slaughter of thoughtful and emotional fish.

“Millions have died from COVID-19, Zika, Ebola, Swine Flu, Mad Cow Disease, West Nile Fever, COVID-19, SARS, MERS, [and] HIV-AIDS. Up to 75% of all new diseases come from other animals,” she said.

“Every year we kill more than 60 billion animals, excluding fish, whose numbers are so great that we only measure their lives by weight. What about their thoughts and feelings?” she asked.

While Thunberg’s concerns over pollution and its impact on the average person are nothing out of the ordinary, she echoes decades-old apocalyptic claims that meat consumption is a source of carbon dioxide emissions, as is land use and agriculture.

“If we continue, we will run out of land and food,” she said. “If we change toward a plant-based diet, we could save up to 8 billion tons of CO2 every single year. We could feed ourselves on much less land, and nature could recover.”

The Malthusian population control harbinger and environmentalist radical Paul Ehrlich wrote in the 1970s that overpopulation would “completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” arguing that increased prosperity would cause the world to run out of resources faster. He claimed that such advances would trigger a “great die-off” in which 65 million Americans would starve to death in the 1980s, along with 4 billion others on the planet.

None of Ehrlich’s warnings came to pass, and technological progress has enabled more humans than ever to sustain life on earth.

As the Daily Wire details:

The world is not running out of farmland, because advances in productivity have made it possible to grow more food on less land. People globally consume more calories, pay less for food, and use less land for cultivating food than in decades past. “Between 1961 and 2014, global cereal yields per unit of land increased by 154%,” according to the invaluable website HumanProgress.org. Erosion fell by 43% between 1982 and 2007.

But what about meat? The same process is at work for every kind of livestock, which have gotten larger over the decades without taking up more space. Cows, chickens, and pigs produced 150-169% more meat per carcass in 2018 than in 1961. And this trend will continue.

We’re in no danger of running out of meat. Over the next 10 years, the global supply of meat will outpace global demand by 15 million tons (megatons, or “Mt” for short), driving down real prices. Demand for meat will increase to 350 million tons (or megatons, “Mt”), while the supply will increase to 365 Mt, according to an estimate from the OECD.