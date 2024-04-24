Guilbeault warns that a global treaty against plastic isn't enough, even more action will be needed

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Limiting production is a necessity in the war against plastic, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said during the UN plastic waste summit in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Guilbeault warned that a global treaty to end plastic waste alone is not ambitious enough, implying that more action needed to be taken, but that he was "confident" that an "ambitious" plastic pollution treaty would be achieved by the year's end.

I bumped into @s_guilbeault today. He didn’t like my questions much. That’s fine. But his staff got a bit handsy.



Don’t treat me like you’re Trudeau and I’m a coed on a private school overnight trip. pic.twitter.com/JiaM2wVs67 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 23, 2024

The Liberal environment czar went so far as to say that a treaty would not be acceptable to him if there was not some kind of limit on plastic production.

"What I've heard in the last two days... in roundtables with many different countries, is that people don't just want an agreement, they want an ambitious agreement," he said.

Trudeau's climate change minister Steven Guilbeault claims the Liberals' ban on single-use plastics was one of their "most popular announcements" since 2015.



"We have lots more to do," says Guilbeault. https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/vjXqo4nz4D — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

Environmental group Greenpeace—a group of which Guilbeault was a member himself—is present at the summit and called for the agreement to include a 75 percent reduction in plastic production by 2040. Plastic producers, though, argue that alternatives to plastic are pricier and more energy-intensive.

Participants are eyeing something similar to the Paris Climate Agreement's stance on greenhouse gas emissions, proposing that each nation establishes individual targets to curtail production. Conversely, another proposal suggests that plastic production doesn't necessarily need to be constrained, provided effective waste management measures are implemented.

Steven Guilbeault defends his position on banning certain plastics in response to a question from @ThevoiceAlexa about Danielle Smith's outspoken opposition to the bans.



"We need to make sure we ban those that we don't need," Guilbeault says. https://t.co/PHR7jF0Tzk pic.twitter.com/tjxOQv99X5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 23, 2024

Since 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada has been working to establish a plastics registry, akin to its monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions.

“What we’re aiming to do with this registry is to ensure that there’s more transparency in Canada on the production and use of plastics,” Guilbeault said on Monday.

“It is hard to tackle a problem if you don’t know what it is, where it is, what’s being used.”

WATCH: @EzraLevant asks Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault about his ties to a Chinese-led environment council.



Guilbeault says it's "a partnership" which works to "develop public policies that are implemented in China."https://t.co/PHR7jF0Tzk pic.twitter.com/OHB9v11npE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 23, 2024

Guilbeault serves as the host minister for the talks and holds a significant position, though he isn't directly leading the negotiations. That responsibility lies with Luis Vayas Valdivieso, an Ecuadorean diplomat appointed to chair the treaty discussions last fall.

“We are at a crucial moment in our process,” he said, according to The Canadian Press. “We know there are difficulties but I am confident that we can find ways to build shared understandings and identify areas of convergence.”