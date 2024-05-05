We don't need new hate speech laws — just enforce the criminal laws we already have

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 3, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Bill C-63, known as the Online Harms Act, and its attempts to censor supposedly hurtful speech. In a similar fashion the American House of Representatives passed a bill this week that creates an official definition of antisemitism, though critics warn it could have a chilling effect on free speech.

"I know why the American Congress did that, because they're appalled by Hamas," Ezra said. "They want to show their solidarity with the Jewish community. But same thing, when the government gets into the hurt feelings business, it's not going to end well."

Despite the Liberals claiming this bill will protect Canadians from the 'far right,' it's clear that most of the hate in Canada these days is coming from the radical left in conjunction with Islamist extremists.

"We don't need more laws, because the laws we have right now are enough," Ezra commented. "There's no need for new laws; just enforce the existing ones. Why would anyone think that police would enforce hate speech laws — which are by definition, subjective and political — when they won't enforce objective criminal laws?"