Recounting Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s criminal CN Tower stunt

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked back at Steven Guilbeault's radical attempt at drawing attention to climate change by climbing up the side of the CN Tower in Toronto.

As stated by Ezra, "He went into the CN Tower in Toronto and actually climbed up it. He trespassed. He dangled himself from the CN Tower, he put many people in danger. And he did so for money, to make money for his company Greenpeace, a multinational corporation that makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year by breaking the law for profit."

Ezra went on to say, "What a laugh that he only had to pay $1000 to them and spent no time in jail and was laughing outside the court even though the foolish prosecutor said, 'oh he's very remorseful.'"

"What's interesting is that normally, Greenpeace uses cannon fodder. By that I mean college kids, dumb pawns on the chess board. But Guilbeault was a boss. He was 32 and he was an executive. It's very unusual that he would commit a crime but why wouldn't he? He got off with a slap on the wrist," added Ezra.

