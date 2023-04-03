That time Trudeau’s environment minister did a home invasion, terrorizing a woman home alone

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talks about Steven Guilbeault, the current Environment Minister of Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

He has a history of criminal activity that often goes unmentioned. Guilbeault has been convicted for breaking the law multiple times and I usually cite this story.

In 2001, he and another Greenpeace activist scaled the CN Tower in Toronto and unfurled a banner in a stunt that put many people in danger. The incident resulted in $50,000 in losses for the Canadian National Tower corporation.

"Two Greenpeace activists who scaled the CN Tower last summer and unfurled a massive banner in a stunt that drew international media coverage pleaded guilty yesterday to public mischief," the story reads. Briton Christopher Holden, 24, and Montrealer Steven Guilbeault, 32, received conditional discharges and agreed to pay $3,000 to the tower's corporate owner as compensation for the security and staff costs it incurred. Although a prosecutor told an Ontario Court judge the two men were "remorseful," both expressed jubilation outside court about having drawn public attention to global climate change and the need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions."

But one of the most shocking instances in his past is his involvement in a home invasion in which a woman was terrorized.

On April 11, 2002, Guilbeault, then a Greenpeace campaigner, and other activists climbed onto the roof of former Alberta Premier Ralph Klein’s bungalow in Lakeview. Klein’s wife, Colleen, was home alone at the time and witnessed people in orange uniforms arrive and take a ladder to the house. She was terrified, believing it was a home invasion.

The activists claimed they were offering the Kleins a gift of solar panels, which they believed was the energy of the future. Klein was outraged and called it an invasion of privacy. Environmental activists found it hilarious, but the reality is that this was a dangerous and illegal stunt.

Guilbeault’s criminal past should be concerning, especially given his current position as the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Personnel is policy, and having someone with a history of lawlessness and disregard for the safety of others in charge of environmental policy is worrying.

It is also worth noting that Guilbeault’s affiliation with Greenpeace raises questions about his motives and priorities. Greenpeace is a multinational corporation that makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year by breaking the law. While they claim to be working towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, their methods often involve dangerous and illegal stunts that put people’s lives at risk.

It is clear that Guilbeault’s actions are not those of a responsible and law-abiding citizen, let alone a government official. His past criminal activities and association with Greenpeace raise concerns about his ability to make sound and unbiased decisions in his current position.

It is time for the Trudeau government to reassess Guilbeault’s appointment as Environment Minister and consider whether someone with a criminal past and questionable affiliations is fit to hold such an important position. Canadians deserve to have leaders who prioritize safety, lawfulness, and transparency in their decision-making, especially when it comes to matters as important as environmental policy.

GUEST: Eva Chipiuk discusses the Federal Court hearings started in response to the verdict of the POEC of invoking the emergencies act.