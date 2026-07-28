Christian man violently attacked at Mississauga FIFA final for displaying Jerusalem flag

Oscar is a Canadian citizen from Colombia who came here roughly a decade ago for the Canadian dream. He is a family man, a Christian, and a long-time supporter of the Jewish community and Israel.

On the day of the FIFA final, he came to Celebration Square in Mississauga to watch the broadcast of the Spain vs. Argentina match. He brought his Jerusalem flag with him, which he had carried for many years, notably at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard, where he brought it with him to the rallies in support of Israel.

I interviewed Oscar, the Christian man seen in this video holding a Jerusalem flag before he was attacked by the crowd for doing so.



Full report coming soon. https://t.co/kaj71MxHps pic.twitter.com/TS34JnByFv — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) July 28, 2026

At the end of the match, he held this flag up to snap a picture in the square. The sight of his flag, along with his T-shirt and tattoo in Hebrew writing, spurred the crowd to attack Oscar. In a now-viral video, you can see the crowd descend upon him, Oscar getting pushed to the ground and kicked, as he fights to escape. Police and security? Nowhere to be found. It was only with the help of good Samaritans and the protection of his God, as he says, that he was able to escape without serious injury. His flag and his brand new pair of sunglasses, however, were not so lucky.

So why is it that people can bring flags of many different nationalities and ideologies to these types of events and remain perfectly safe, when a flag of the capital city of the only democracy in the Middle East is dangerous? People bring pride flags and that’s okay, but the only country in the Middle East that hosts large-scale, state-protected public pride celebrations is often vilified by the very same people who fill pride celebrations in Canada.

Oscar says that his faith protected him that day, and always, and it is because he is a Christian that he supports Israel. Israel is, after all, the Holy Land for Christians too. In our interview he quoted Genesis 12:3, the foundational Abrahamic promise that is later applied to Israel in Numbers 24: “Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed, and whoever curses Israel will be cursed.”