Doug Ford's private jet habit keeps flying under the radar

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing renewed scrutiny over his use of chartered planes for trips that could easily be driven, even as his government forced several MPPs to repay thousands of dollars in hotel expenses.

According to Global News, Ford flew in and out of Windsor, Kingston, North Bay and Ottawa on separate single-day trips earlier this year, each a drive of no more than a few hours from Toronto. The revelations come months after Ford was forced to scrap a proposed $200,000 private jet purchase once details became public.

Meanwhile, several MPPs in Ford's caucus, including former minister Stan Cho, were ordered to repay the province after staying in downtown Toronto hotels despite living a short commute from Queen's Park. Cho reportedly repaid more than $16,000.

When a reporter asked Ford whether he would repay taxpayers for the failed jet deal, he responded by noting he ate at McDonald's during recent trips to Utah and North Carolina, an answer that sidestepped the question entirely.

Sheila compared Ford's spending habits to those of former Alberta premier Alison Redford, whose highly questionable use of a government plane fleet contributed to her political downfall. Alberta later scrapped its fleet altogether.

Despite three consecutive majority governments, recent polling shows Ford's Progressive Conservatives trailing a leaderless Ontario Liberal party, suggesting voters may be losing patience with the premier's spending choices.