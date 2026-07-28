Meet La Presse’s 'F*ck white people' victim

Samar Alkhdour is back in the spotlight, this time with help from La Presse. A recent article by journalist Fannie Arcand presented Alkhdour and her sister as sympathetic victims of the war in Gaza. But the piece left out the controversies that made Alkhdour notorious online, including her hostile comments about white people, Quebec, Canada and Western society.

Alkhdour, a Palestinian activist who obtained refugee status in Canada after studying in the United States, has become a regular presence at protests and disruptive demonstrations across Montreal since October 7, 2023.

She was previously charged with criminal harassment and mischief after protesting outside Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office. Prosecutors later dropped the charges. But it was Alkhdour’s own videos that attracted international attention.

In one clip criticizing Halloween, she declared: “F*ck white people.”

Samar Alkhdour is a Palestinian refugee living in Montreal who recently brought her entire family from Gaza.



Samar Alkhdour now says “fuck you white people” & “fuck you westerners” due to being triggered by Halloween friendly Canadian homes. https://t.co/HKQKVgpy0W pic.twitter.com/lAkOVeJyES — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) October 22, 2025

She has also posted videos openly attacking Canada, Quebec, the French language and the West — the same society that welcomed her.

None of that appeared in La Presse.

🚨TEASER: Excerpt from my report about Samar Alkhdour, a Palestinian refugee who said “F*ck white people” while spitting on Halloween decorations.



Don’t miss the full report here: https://t.co/C1FXcbxqW5 pic.twitter.com/nMGTk9TkfE — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 15, 2026

Instead, the article repeatedly used the word “genocide” as though it were an established and uncontested fact. It also described October 7 as the beginning of Israel’s military offensive while barely addressing what triggered it: the Hamas-led massacre in Israel, the killing of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of hundreds of hostages.

That is not a minor omission. It completely reshapes the story. The result is a narrative in which Palestinians are presented as the sole victims, while Hamas’s attack and Israel’s stated justification for responding are pushed into the background.

Alkhdour has also publicly described Hamas as a “resistance” movement while confronting French President Emmanuel Macron in Montreal.

Critics are now asking why major Canadian media outlets continue to present her as a victim while ignoring her own public statements.

Those legally found to support terrorist organizations, harass Canadians or violate immigration laws should not be rewarded with sympathetic media coverage. They should not even be here and should be deported.