Jewish family targeted with antisemitic abuse at Montreal park

On Sunday evening, at around 6:45 p.m., a Montreal Jewish family went to La Fontaine Park to spend the day with members of their extended family who were visiting from outside Canada.

Several children were among the group, and the family was gathered in the children’s playground area of the park.

According to the family, the man’s children were scared of two dogs that were inside the water fountain in the children’s playground. A clear sign nearby states that dogs are not allowed in that part of the park, mainly to protect children who are afraid of dogs and to keep the area clean from animal excrement.

When the Jewish man gently approached the woman about the dogs and said, “Dogs are not allowed here. It’s the law,” he received a vile response caught on video. “Jews are not allowed here,” the woman replied in French.

🚨"Jews aren’t allowed here": A woman launches an expletive-filled rant after a Montreal Jewish father calmly points out that dogs are prohibited from the children’s playground at La Fontaine Park in Montreal.



The man said he didn’t mind the dogs, but his kids were too afraid to… pic.twitter.com/J42P00lFdR — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2026

Following that answer, the man called the Montreal police to explain what had taken place and waited for officers to respond.

A few moments after the first interaction, the woman allegedly returned and confronted him again.

“Are you trying to scare me or something? That’s called intimidation,” she said.

She then asked, “Where is your neighborhood?” as though he was not allowed to be in the park if he did not live in the area, despite La Fontaine Park being a public space.

The man calmly responded, “I don’t want to interact with you. The police are on their way.”

When the woman bristled back "you think I am not allowed with my dog in this park?" the man pointed to the clear signage displayed approximately 20 feet away from their location.

Signs posted in the park show that dogs are prohibited from the children's playground and water area under threat of a $300 fine.

After telling him to “mind (his) own f***ing business,” the woman continued with another vile comment.

“Your kids are f***ed up because they don’t f***ing go to a normal school, so don’t tell me what to do,” she said.

The woman then left the area, while the man reportedly waited more than an hour for police to respond, but eventually left with his family. A police report was subsequently filed on Monday.

Rebel News spoke with the Montreal Jewish man following the incident and asked how he felt after being told that Jews were not allowed in the park. He said he was shocked by the response but added that, unfortunately, members of the Jewish community are becoming used to this type of hatred.

“It is happening on a daily basis now,” he said.

Rebel News has contacted the Montreal police regarding the incident, and police are currently investigating whether any charges should be laid against the woman.