Politicians failing to address Canada's worsening antisemitism crisis

Canada's political leaders are failing to address the growing antisemitism crisis in the country, following a second shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto and two Jewish bakeries being targeted in attacks over the weekend.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff.

Two locations of Kiva's Bagel Bar, a Jewish-owned Toronto bakery chain, were targeted over the weekend in what police are calling suspected hate-motivated attacks. One location had a window struck by gunfire. The next morning, the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue was shot at — the second time this year.

Ezra Levant walked through the political response to the latest two incidents of terror targeted towards Jews on Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spent the day tweeting about the Commonwealth Games, while his antisemitism council — which includes Aish Nanda, the lawyer who went to court to protect pro-Hamas university encampments, and Omar Alghabra, the former Liberal minister who lobbied to decriminalize Hamas — said nothing about the shooting.

Alghabra was tweeting about the new Gordie Howe International Bridge. "Nothing about the Jews being shot," Ezra noted.

Carney did eventually post, more than a day later, calling the attacks "appalling" and saying law enforcement had his full support. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the same. "When he says this won't be tolerated," Ezra said, "he's sort of showing that actually it will be."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's response was to blame American guns.

"Guns didn't shoot at the salsa party," Ezra said, recalling another recent high-profile incident. "Guns didn't shoot the bakery or the consulate. Antisemites, anti-American terrorists, gang members — that's who did it. But that is all part of Olivia Chow's political base."

The one concrete government announcement came from the public safety minister — new tools under the Combating Hate Act to censor online content.

"The problem is not guns," Ezra said. "The problem is not you and me on the internet. The problem is terrorists in Canada financed and directed from overseas. But that's too difficult for the Liberals to tackle. So they'll censor you instead."

When it came to calling out the problem clearly, Florida Senator Rick Scott was more direct than any Canadian politician. 

"Canada has a serious antisemitism problem," he said, "and the government needs to get serious about it."

"Have you ever heard anyone at any level of Canadian government speak so clearly?" remarked Ezra.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-28 19:31:05 -0400 Flag
    I feel sure politicians would do something if they got the same treatment as Jews in big cities do.