Toronto shootings expose leaders’ weakness on antisemitism and public safety

From targeted shootings at Jewish-owned Kiva’s Bagel Bar and the U.S. consulate in Toronto to the Berlin Pride terror attack, political leaders are hiding behind empty statements instead of taking on the threat.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 27, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: two days, two terrorist shootings in Toronto, targeting a Jewish bagel shop and the U.S. consulate, followed by a jarring silence and a mixed response from leaders. Plus, why some politicians were quicker to condemn a terror attack in Berlin at a Pride event, yet still refused to name the ideology behind it. And a special report from Lise Merle on the latest battle to protect women’s spaces as gender ideology madness continues to encroach on women's rights.

Over the weekend, two locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva's Bagel Bar were targeted. One was shot at, with gunfire shattering the front window of the Yonge and St. Clair shop. Another location at Bathurst and Steeles had its window smashed. Thankfully, no one was hurt. But a bullet through the window of a Jewish business sends a message, and everyone in that neighbourhood understood it.

U.S. Consulate shot at for second time this year

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Two Jewish bakeries and the U.S. Consulate were targeted in the latest wave of antisemitic attacks in Toronto, prompting Florida Senator Rick Scott to call out the rampant antisemitism occurring in Canada.

For more than a day, not a word from the prime minister, perhaps he couldn't fit it in amongst his posts about the Commonwealth Games in Scotland. His much-touted antisemitism council was equally silent, occupied instead with celebrating the opening of a bridge.

This has become the new normal. When violence is directed at Jews, Canada's political class barely manages a whisper.

Now compare that with  Berlin. On July 25, a man drove a van into the city's Pride parade before getting out and stabbing people. One woman was killed and dozens were injured. The suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, is a German national reportedly linked to ISIS. Our prime minister found time to promptly comment on that attack, while carefully avoiding any mention of who the attacker was or the ideology that motivated him. Apparently, those details only matter when they fit a preferred narrative.

WATCH: Berlin Pride TERROR attack shows the left’s refusal to confront Islamist extremism

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After an Islamist terrorist attack killed and injured LGBTQIA+ pride parade attendees in Germany, activists rushed to defend the very Islamist ideology that inspired the attacker rather than stand with the victims.

Berlin's Pride organisers responded by urging people not to "politicise" the attack. The hypocrisy is astonishing. Had the perpetrator fit a different profile, many of the same voices would have been shouting from the rooftops.

The cowardice isn't limited to Canada. You can find examples of it all around the world. Even after an Islamist terrorist attack, political leaders, activists and much of the media often refuse to name radical Islam for what it is. Instead of confronting the ideology behind attacks like these, they shift the conversation elsewhere, treating any discussion of Islamist extremism as more controversial than the violence itself. That's how deep the denial runs.

So who was prepared to speak plainly? Not Canada's leaders. It took U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida to state the obvious: Canada has a serious antisemitism problem, the government must get serious about confronting it, and attacks like these are a canary in the coal mine for Judeo-Christian values. That kind of clarity is conspicuously absent north of the border.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow did condemn the attacks on Kiva's, calling them vile and unacceptable. She thanked Toronto Police and pledged to stand with the Jewish community. But standing with the Jewish community requires more than words. After the latest attack on the U.S. consulate, she reached for the same explanation she offered following the Salsa on St. Clair shooting two weeks earlier: illegal American guns. Blaming firearms for a targeted campaign of antisemitic violence is like blaming cars for a vehicle-ramming attack. It's the reflex of leaders unwilling to identify the real problem.

The following day, Mark Carney finally issued a statement. He said he was appalled by the attack on Kiva's, reaffirmed his commitment to combating antisemitism and expressed full support for law enforcement. Fine words. But we've seen this script before: condemnation without action, platitudes without specifics, and no willingness to confront the ideology driving these attacks. In practical terms, nothing changes.

Then Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree offered his "full support" to Toronto Police following the consulate shooting, as though moral encouragement were the missing ingredient. By the end of the day, he had returned to posting about internet censorship. That seems to be where his priorities lie.

That is the cultural divide in miniature. The political establishment pays lip service to fighting hate while refusing to have an honest conversation about who is committing these attacks and why. The only people speaking candidly are commentators, independent journalists and, increasingly, American politicians. Until Canada's leaders find the courage to identify the threat they are confronting, Jewish Canadians will continue to receive little more than empty promises and shattered glass.

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COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

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  • Marilyn Hagerman
    commented 2026-07-28 00:31:58 -0400
    Ezra, you are absolutely correct! Official condemnations have become little more than empty talking points! There is a reason conversations about antisemitism and Islamist extremism are such “no-go”topics! Invited free rein guests would hardly be criticized…..Carney sends millions of our tax dollars to help these “friends” out so they have more arms for killing!!

    Are responses from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, backed by meaningful action? Is this supposed to be a joke??
  • Jane Vandervliet
    commented 2026-07-27 21:04:57 -0400 Flag
    Why didn’t the school have the transgender kid use the bathroom which was set aside for the developmentally challenged student? You see, he obviously is mentally challenged if he thinks he is a girl. No one is born with the wrong body; God doesn’t make mistakes. Transgender ideology is planted in children and those who do the planting are evil gardeners. Society needs this ideology ripped out by the roots.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-27 20:47:37 -0400 Flag
    What links both of these stories is the socialist mind virus. It assumes everybody to be basically good and it’s the system that makes them bad. The truth is that humans are born bad. We have a propensity towards evil. It’s why we need policing and laws to hold society together. But liberals deny the reality of our state of being.