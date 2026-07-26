WATCH: Berlin Pride TERROR attack shows the left’s refusal to confront Islamist extremism

Over the weekend a van ploughed into Berlin's Pride parade. Then the driver climbed out with a machete and went to work on the crowd. One woman is dead. At least 29 people are injured.

The attacker wasn't a "lone wolf." He wasn't the 'far right'. He was a German-born Islamist whose parents came to Germany as Lebanese refugees. He had already been through the system, already served prison time, and had been released into one of Germany's so-called "deradicalisation" programs.

At the vigil for the victims, the first instinct of the activists on stage wasn't to stand with the dead and the wounded. It was to defend the Islamic faith associated with the man who attacked them. You'd think that was some fringe crank with a megaphone. It wasn't. The parade's own organisers held a press conference after the attack. They told the public didn't want to "politicise" the attack, and they didn't want anyone to "divide society."

"People are trying to divide our society and set some people against others. As the CSD in Berlin, we will not allow this."



The organisers of Berlin Pride say yesterday's attack must not be used "for political ends".



Latest: https://t.co/1S1CaCFVtz



📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/41qBdUbRoL — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 26, 2026

Set aside for a moment that terrorism is, by definition, political violence. The hypocrisy is what should stop you cold. These same organisers had nothing to say about the "Gays for Gaza" contingent marching at their own event just hours before the attack. Nothing about the keffiyeh-draped protester using a Pride parade as a platform to denounce Israel. He was aligning himself, with supreme irony, with the very ideology that would drive a van into that crowd before the day was out.

Israel is the aggressor, apparently. Israel. The only country in the Middle East where gay people are actually safe, and increasingly, it seems, safer than Europe.

This isn't a German problem, either. A few weeks ago I ran into a trans activist here at home parroting the exact same nonsense. Chickens campaigning for KFC.

Gays of Gaza really is Chickens for KFC https://t.co/SoT9JvkqNE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 26, 2026

And if you think this is confined to loony leftists, Pride organisers, or the attendees, think again. A mainstream journalist reporting live from the scene of a deadly Islamist terror attack spent her airtime steering the audience away from the obvious. The queer community, we were told, still feels "primarily threatened by right-wing forces," while the blood was still drying on the pavement.

Junge Sängerin lässt auf der Gedenkfeier zum islamistischen Anschlag auf den CSD die Maske fallen: sie habe gehofft, dass es „kein Kanake, sondern eine christliche(!), weiße Person“ war, die mit dem Auto in Menschen fuhr. „Intersektionalität“ und so. Irre. pic.twitter.com/zO3cJwRdWN — Julian Adrat (@JulianAdrat) July 26, 2026

Imagine being so blinded by ideology that you try to pin an Islamist terror attack on the right because the truth doesn't suit your narrative. Imagine standing at a crime scene and worrying out loud that the perpetrator wasn't a "Christian white person."

That's not compassion. That's suicidal empathy. And it kills people.

Run the sequence back one more time. A German-born son of Lebanese refugees embraces Islamist extremism. He goes to prison. He's released to take part in a "deradicalisation" program. Then he drives a van into a crowd and starts swinging a machete. The program didn't fail at the margins. It failed completely, and it failed with a body count.

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower lifts lid on ISLAMIST radicalisation in Australian prisons Prisons turned into Islamist hubs as whistleblower reveals terrorists recruiting, converting inmates and maintaining influence while Australia’s correction system looks the other way.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Just last week, a corrections whistleblower came on this channel and warned that the exact same failed deradicalisation model is now embedded inside Australia's prison system, with the same people running the same theory and heading for the same result.

If you haven't watched that interview yet, watch it. Then share it.

Because what happened in Berlin over the weekend is not Europe's problem to solve on its own. It has well and truly arrived on our shores.