Elon Musk rejects 'far-right' label: 'I support normal people'

Reacting to a recent interview in which Elon Musk argued that positions such as secure borders, safe cities and responsible government spending are "just normal" rather than "far right," David Menzies spoke with Tamara Lich and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd about how political labels are increasingly used to shut down debate.

They discussed how terms like "far right" have become "thought-terminating" labels that discourage people from engaging with the substance of an argument.

The purpose of the name-calling is mental shortcuts. You apply a particular label to someone and suddenly there's no need to actually engage with the substance of what they're saying.

Lich said she and others have frequently been branded "far right" despite rejecting the characterization, arguing the rhetoric can have real-world consequences.

"When you have these groups and politicians and legacy media labelling you as such, you can get some pretty scary death threats," she said.

The panel also discussed political violence, with Sa'd warning that repeated public vilification can increase the likelihood of harassment or threats against individuals, regardless of whether those making the accusations intend violence.

The discussion followed Musk's criticism of media outlets for, in his view, mischaracterizing mainstream political positions as extremist.