EV plant receiving billions in federal grants hires foreign workers first

YouTube / Stellantis North America

The latest electric battery plant run by NextStar in Windsor, Ontario is using temporary foreign workers instead of Ontarians despite being on the receiving end of billions of taxpayer-funded grants.

BREAKING: Canada’s Building Trades Union has written to the PM expressing frustration with Nextstar’s insistence on using temporary foreign workers through its various subcontractors, saying 50 more foreign workers were set to arrive #cdnpoli #cdnecon https://t.co/tA3eAnrzng — iPolitics (@iPoliticsCA) April 23, 2024

Criticisms of NextStar’s employment operations were penned by Canada’s Building Trades Union (CBTU) to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, calling on him to revoke tax incentives and subsidies to the plant unless they employ local tradespeople.

NextStar previously insisted that it needed foreign workers for their “specialized knowledge” to get the operation running, as reported by iPolitics. But the CBTU said it has proof of foreign workers doing tasks that local tradespeople could easily employ, such as using forklifts and offloading equipment.

Taxpayer-funded electric vehicle plant to hire at least 1,600 foreign workers: report https://t.co/tQmqVQvzBO — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) November 21, 2023

The corporate conglomerate further denied accusations that it is taking away jobs from qualified Canadians, stating that foreign workers have been “hired temporarily… to install proprietary equipment and are a requirement of warranty obligations.”

Opposition party member Larry Brock took to social media to express his dismay with NextStar’s conduct.

“Trudeau’s $44B giveaway to corporations is a slip in the face to Canadians,” it reads. “The CBTU’s letter confirms our fears: foreign workers are replacing locals in Ontario’s battery plants. Trudeau’s deception and incompetence are costing Canadian jobs.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 More Trudeau Incompetence



Trudeau's $44B giveaway to corporations is a slap in the face to Canadians.



The CBTU's letter confirms our fears: foreign workers are replacing locals in Ontario's battery plants.



Trudeau's deception and incompetence are costing… pic.twitter.com/mmQJJqJTbe — Larry Brock (@LarryBrockMP) April 24, 2024

The plant first came under fire last November when it was discovered that foreign workers were being employed under a federal work permit.

David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, previously stated he was aware of this and relayed concerns about NextStar’s “obligations under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act” to employ qualified tradespeople.

MPP Piccini did not respond to Rebel News’ request for comment regarding the strategy for prioritizing local tradespeople over foreign workers for this work.