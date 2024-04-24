EV plant receiving billions in federal grants hires foreign workers first

Canadian labour union calls on the federal government to make tax incentives and subsidies dependent on the EV plant using local employees, a commitment they have failed to deliver on.

EV plant receiving billions in federal grants hires foreign workers first
YouTube / Stellantis North America
Remove Ads

The latest electric battery plant run by NextStar in Windsor, Ontario is using temporary foreign workers instead of Ontarians despite being on the receiving end of billions of taxpayer-funded grants.

Criticisms of NextStar’s employment operations were penned by Canada’s Building Trades Union (CBTU) to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, calling on him to revoke tax incentives and subsidies to the plant unless they employ local tradespeople.

NextStar previously insisted that it needed foreign workers for their “specialized knowledge” to get the operation running, as reported by iPolitics. But the CBTU said it has proof of foreign workers doing tasks that local tradespeople could easily employ, such as using forklifts and offloading equipment.

The corporate conglomerate further denied accusations that it is taking away jobs from qualified Canadians, stating that foreign workers have been “hired temporarily… to install proprietary equipment and are a requirement of warranty obligations.”

Opposition party member Larry Brock took to social media to express his dismay with NextStar’s conduct.

“Trudeau’s $44B giveaway to corporations is a slip in the face to Canadians,” it reads. “The CBTU’s letter confirms our fears: foreign workers are replacing locals in Ontario’s battery plants. Trudeau’s deception and incompetence are costing Canadian jobs.”

The plant first came under fire last November when it was discovered that foreign workers were being employed under a federal work permit.

David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, previously stated he was aware of this and relayed concerns about NextStar’s “obligations under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act” to employ qualified tradespeople.

MPP Piccini did not respond to Rebel News’ request for comment regarding the strategy for prioritizing local tradespeople over foreign workers for this work.

Canada Climate Change news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.