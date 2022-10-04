Gretchen Whitmer's Michigan gov't issues contract proposal for gender identity consultant in response to child foster care problems

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Gretchen Whitmer’s response to a devastating declaration by a federal judge of her state’s child foster care system under her administration is to hire a "gender identity" consultant.

Rather than deal with the dark reality of the child welfare system in Michigan, Whitmer has instead turned to issuing a contract proposal for a "Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression (SOGIE) Consultant" to assist the Children’s Services Agency, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Documents obtained by the publication show that the Whitmer administration’s proposal includes directives to distribute surveys on “the needs and concerns of LGBTQIA+... children,” and to develop a curriculum to train workers on a variety of woke topics, including “implicit bias.” The organization is also ordered to identify “community services for Native American Two Spirit youth.”

As reported by the Free Beacon, the Children’s Services Agency was given a condemnatory report in January that detailed the shortcomings of foster care in the state that have little to do with the topics Whitmer appears to be focused on, such as sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

In one case, two foster children were found wandering around a hotel unsupervised after the children's caregiver asked an unnamed "male friend" to watch them. In another, a foster parent allowed a 12-year-old to supervise seven younger children—including a blind and autistic 10-year-old and a 2-year-old—while the foster parent left home to run an errand. The two-year-old twice left the house "dirty and without pants," and police later described "deplorable conditions" at the foster home, such as "spoiled food and garbage strewn throughout, rabbit feces outside a rabbit cage, and child access to alcohol and pet food." In both cases, the report states, Whitmer's Children's Services Agency did not find evidence to substantiate claims of "improper supervision."

…

Michigan's child welfare system has been under federal court oversight since 2008, when the state settled a lawsuit from the nonprofit Children's Rights that alleged it was failing to keep foster children safe. As a result of the settlement, Michigan's foster system is routinely subject to monitoring reports that evaluate the state on a number of performance benchmarks. In January's report, Michigan only met the required standards in 8 of 32 areas—the state, for example, failed both to keep an adequate percentage of siblings together who are placed in foster care at the same time and to "make immediate efforts" to reunite siblings who are separated. A quarter of the state's maltreatment investigations, meanwhile, were considered "deficient," according to the report.





