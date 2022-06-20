Hillary Clinton warns Democrats to stop 'elevating activist causes' like the 'transgender debate'

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Democrat presidential frontrunner for 2016 Hillary Clinton has warned her fellow Democrats about getting too invested in issues that only concern a "small minority" of Americans, such as transgender issues.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the former New York senator and Obama-era Secretary of State said that “Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes.”

Clinton pointed out how the “transgender debate” is one such example that is “relevant only to a small minority.”

“What sense does it make to depict J.K. Rowling as a fascist?” Clinton asked.

In recent months, Democrat operatives and politicians have gone out of their way to highlight trans issues, elevating the topic above all other concerns facing everyday Americans, to the point where the issue has dominated in the press, blotting out more pressing concerns like the baby formula shortage and the rising price of gas.

Democrats have also sought to elevate “diversity, equity, and inclusivity” as their primary agenda, by injecting the progressive ideology into federal institutions, public schools, and even the military.

Clinton suggested that the focus on such marginal issues is a distraction to winning votes.

“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton warned. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Clinton has pushed back against the woke progressive agenda that has come to dominate Democrat priorities. In 2021, Clinton warned that Democrats must consider winning the votes of moderate Americans and not just those in “deep blue districts.”

“I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” Clinton said in an interview with MSNBC last December. “I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do.”

“Look, I'm all about having vigorous debate. I think it’s good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process,” she added. “But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”

Her remarks at the time came as Democrats suffered a blistering defeat in Virginia, where Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated his Democrat opponent by riding on a parent's rights platform against critical race theory.

Clinton’s remarks echo that of Democrat strategist James Carville who blamed the loss in Virginia on “stupid wokeness.”

“It’s just really — has a suppressive effect all across the country on Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a ‘woke’ detox center or something,” said Carville.