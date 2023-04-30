Hold The Line: A feature interview with Tamara Lich

Last week on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra hosted a special feature interview with Tamara Lich, author of the best-selling book Hold The Line, who shared her experiences as the spiritual leader of the trucker convoy in Canada.

As a grassroots uprising against government overreach, the trucker convoy faced enormous challenges, not in the least having their crowdfunding attempts seized or frozen by the government.

However, Lich explained that the convoy's independence only served to strengthen its resolve and inspire the nation. The government's response, invoking the Emergencies Act, only further exposed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a tyrant and set the stage for his eventual downfall.

Despite being a crucial figure during the convoy, Lich's voice was noticeably absent from mainstream media outlets. The media seemed to ignore her contributions to the movement or actively work to discredit her. In her book, Lich offers an essential fact-check on the misrepresentation of her story and the trucker convoy.

Lich, who is Indigenous, also shared her disappointment with how her ethnic background was treated by the media. Rather than being celebrated as a diverse and tolerant leader, she was met with skepticism, even by the Aboriginal People's TV Network.

In the interview, Lich expressed gratitude for alternative news organizations like Rebel News, who worked tirelessly to report on the convoy's real story. Despite the media's attempts to silence her, Lich remained steadfast in her message of love, unity, and respect.

Her book is a testament to her resilience and provides an inside look at the trucker convoy, debunking mainstream media narratives and shining a light on her experiences during the event.

