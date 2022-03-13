How does China view Biden's Russia sanctions? Gordon G. Chang with Ezra Levant

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gordon G. Chang (follow @GordonGChang on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the lessons China is learning by watching Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine and Russia.

Here's a bit of what Gordon had to say:

“I think they see the imposition of sanctions as really crippling Russia, so that does give China some second thoughts about what's going on.

When they can see that these sanctions are not being imposed all at once, they're being dribbled out, which is, I think, another bad example that we're giving China — that Russia is not going to be punished, or that we're reluctant to punish Russia.

“And this whole debacle over the supply of MIGs from Poland to Ukraine, that is just — that must make the military planners in China really happy.”

