How to bring sanity to city halls | Marcel Latouche with Sheila Gunn Reid

On a recent edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Marcel Latouche from the Institute for Public Sector Accountability to discuss the severe mismanagement of Canada's municipalities as well as some solutions to get our towns and cities back on track.

For example, when discussing how municipal governments calculate their budgets and do their accounting, Marcel explains:

When you do the budgets, they just tell you: "this is the amount we are going to spend to provide you with services— including our big pensions. So then, we are going to look at this amount and we are going to say we need to raise that amount through taxation... to pay for what we have." Included in this is always the fact that they tell you that "we don't have the right to have a deficit in municipal government. ...we can't have a deficit, so we're going to raise the money." What happens is, we have and create surpluses... all these year's that they've told you, "we don't have any money," they've been accumulating surpluses.

