How to bring sanity to city halls | Marcel Latouche with Sheila Gunn Reid

  • By Rebel News
  • August 23, 2021

Remove Ads

On a recent edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Marcel Latouche from the Institute for Public Sector Accountability to discuss the severe mismanagement of Canada's municipalities as well as some solutions to get our towns and cities back on track.

For example, when discussing how municipal governments calculate their budgets and do their accounting, Marcel explains:

When you do the budgets, they just tell you: "this is the amount we are going to spend to provide you with services— including our big pensions. So then, we are going to look at this amount and we are going to say we need to raise that amount through taxation... to pay for what we have." Included in this is always the fact that they tell you that "we don't have the right to have a deficit in municipal government. ...we can't have a deficit, so we're going to raise the money." What happens is, we have and create surpluses... all these year's that they've told you, "we don't have any money," they've been accumulating surpluses. 

This is just a segment from a full episode of The Gunn Show hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid. If you'd like to see more like this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to RebelNews+, where for $8/month you'll get access to full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from all of your favourite Rebel reporters. 

Government Waste Big Government
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

T-SHIRTS | HATS | HOODIES | BOOKS | MUGS

Shop Now!
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.