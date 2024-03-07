Hungarian PM Orban blocks Mark Rutte's path to NATO leadership
'It would be very strange if the Hungarian government were to support the candidacy of such a person,' Orban said.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has stated that Hungary opposes the nomination of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the position of NATO secretary-general.
This stance is attributed to Rutte's previous threats towards Hungary, leading analysts to anticipate Hungary's resistance. Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary could not endorse a candidate who had previously sought to subjugate the country, Remix News reports.
“It would be very strange if the Hungarian government were to support the candidacy of such a person,” he said.
Jens Stoltenberg's second term as NATO's leader, which has been extended twice by a year in light of the conflict in Ukraine, is set to end in October.
The majority of NATO member countries are keen on electing a new leader before European Union elections take place this June. For a candidate to be chosen, they must secure the approval of all member states.
In a recent opinion piece, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote that “Rutte has strong opponents, especially in the eastern part of NATO territory, above all (Hungarian Prime Minister) Viktor Orbán.”
Marlus Becker, a columnist for Spiegel, suggested that the military alliance faces a significant dispute regarding the selection of the next secretary-general.
Recently, NATO's four largest member countries jointly expressed their support for Rutte. Reports from various diplomats indicate that Rutte enjoys the support of approximately two-thirds of the 31 NATO member states. However, there is resistance from the eastern members, as noted by the German publication.
The publication suggests that achieving a unanimous vote for the new secretary-general might pose a challenge, particularly for Viktor Orbán, who the outlet described as Hungary's autocratic prime minister. The article also points out Rutte's contentious stance, highlighting his 2021 statement where he suggested that Hungary “no longer has a place in the EU.”
Rutte previously stated, “We want to bring Hungary to its knees.” In light of this, Becker suggests Rutte should be wary of “Orbán’s revenge.”
According to Becker, Orbán is not alone in this sentiment; he notes that other eastern NATO members also feel betrayed by their western allies.
- By David Menzies
