Hunter Biden brought VP Joe to meetings with foreign business associates, emails reveal

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Records from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, appear to show that Joe met with his son’s foreign business associates while serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

Joe Biden reportedly met his son’s business associates from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan at a dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2015. On Wednesday, the New York Post reported:

The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi wrote on April 17, 2015. “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

At the time, Burisma was paying Hunter $83,333 a month to sit on its board.

The Post reported that the dinner guest list prepared by Hunter included “Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov,” as well as three officials from Kazakhstan, among them the then-chairman of Kazkommertsbank.

“Baturina wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry,” the Post reported.

Hunter Biden told guests that the purpose of the dinner was "ostensibly" to discuss food security, in relation to his role on the board of World Food Program USA.

“Ok – the reason for the dinner is ostensibly to discuss food security,” Hunter Biden wrote on March 26 to Michael Karloutsos, son of the then-head of the Greek Orthodox Church. “Dad will be there but keep that between us for now. Thanks.”

“Everything is between us. All good‎!” Karloutsos replied, “I know you mentioned your dad would probably join the dinner as well.”

The Post noted that it was not clear if everyone on the list attended the dinner, with one of Hunter Biden’s business associates emailing him the day before to inform him that Baturina did not want to come but her husband would attend.

Joe Biden has previously stated he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told a Fox News reporter in September 2019. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

However, Biden’s claims about never speaking to his son about his overseas business dealings come after Hunter said in an interview that they did speak about business “just once.”