INTERVIEW: James Delingpole on deep state conspiracies, the Great Reset & political control

I sat down with James Delingpole, podcast host and creator of The Delingpod, author of 365 Ways to Drive a Liberal Crazy, executive editor at Breitbart London and writer for a number of publications such as The Spectator, The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Express, The Daily Mail and The Times.

James has extensive knowledge on subjects such as COVID, the Great Reset, governmental power and climate change.

Our main topics included the Great Reset and how it is NOT a conspiracy theory, a conversation on the WEF (World Economic Forum), Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab about how they are obsessed with eugenics and what direction James sees the country going in this current climate.

You can check out all of James' materials on his website here.