Plastics expert speaks out against increasing bans at UN conference

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with plastics expert Dr. Chris DeArmitt outside the United Nations (UN) plastics summit in Ottawa.

Dr. DeArmitt spoke out against global leaders like Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault who are seeking to increase bans on various types of plastics.

Speaking about plastics bans, Dr. DeArmitt said, "You have to look at the evidence and then make up your mind based off what the science says."

"So I read 4000 peer-reviewed studies unpaid, completely unfunded. I'm here on my own dime because I actually care about the truth and making decisions that make sense based off the truth."

WATCH: @EzraLevant asks Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault about his ties to a Chinese-led environment council.



Guilbeault says it's "a partnership" which works to "develop public policies that are implemented in China."https://t.co/PHR7jF0Tzk pic.twitter.com/OHB9v11npE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 23, 2024

Dr. DeArmitt spoke about how the people at the UN conference are pushing for policies that will actually do more harm to the environment than good.

"They're saying that they're for the environment and the things that they are suggesting are anti-environment and are scientifically proven to increase waste, increase litter, increase greenhouse gases, increase fossil fuel. And that is a scientific fact," he said.

I bumped into @s_guilbeault today. He didn’t like my questions much. That’s fine. But his staff got a bit handsy.



Don’t treat me like you’re Trudeau and I’m a coed on a private school overnight trip. pic.twitter.com/JiaM2wVs67 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 23, 2024

Mr. Levant described what he saw inside the UN conference in Ottawa. "In there I felt like it was an ocean of bureaucrats and lobbyists and huxters really, everyone with a little scheme," he said.

"It felt like the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. But that, you actually see VVIPs, you bump into Tony Blair or John Kerry or the CEO of Pfizer on the street. Here, it's all the grasping lower-level bureaucrats," added Mr. Levant.

He went on to say, "It just felt like every single one of them was sitting on the shoulders of the industrial wealth-creating class. Going in there, you could see a real difference between the makers and the takers."