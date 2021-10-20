INTERVIEW: Quebec lawyer challenging the vaccine passport

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Hans Mercier, a lawyer and restaurant owner in Beauce, Quebec is taking legal action against the provincial government in an effort to drop the vaccine passport.

His request for the withdrawal of the vaccine passport and to end the state of health emergency in Quebec was heard on September 21 at the Saint-Joseph courthouse.

The next step is the safeguard order, which will take place on October 27.

In addition, Mr. Mercier was part of the first debates about the pandemic in Quebec. He and Éric Duhaime, leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, represented the opposition to compulsory vaccinations.

I travelled to Beauce to discuss his legal approach, as well as his impressions of the debate he recently took part in.