INTERVIEW: Suing Saskatchewan with Dr. Patrick Moore

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Patrick Moore called in to talk about our constitutional challenge to Saskatchewan's lockdown laws.

We've filed a constitutional challenge to Saskatchewan’s lockdown laws!

READ MORE at OpenSaskatchewan.com.

Here's a bit of what Patrick had to say:

“Politicians these days are pretty darn arbitrary about decisions that they're making. We simply do not have a good system of governance in this country at many levels, and I don't know what is going to happen in the future.

“I hope people wake up and realize that we're a democracy. Being from British Columbia, of course, I've grown up here, I was born here and lived here all my life. I've grown up with western alienation, knowing that what British Columbia thinks doesn't matter a hoot as long as Toronto and Montreal, Ontario and Quebec agree on something, the rest of us are chopped liver.

“So I'm very cynical about politics to begin with. They say out here that Canada is a road from Ottawa to Montreal and back again, and that's the size of it. So I just think that they're making a decision about whether I can speak or not on political grounds. So surely I should be allowed to have my political grounds. And the political ground I want is in that auditorium in Regina, where I can talk to people who want to hear me speak. That is what democracy is all about. And yes, the COVID requires restrictions. I totally accept that.”