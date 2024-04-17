Regina church arsonist sentenced to a year in jail

Facebook / Blessed Sacrament Parish

A man has been sentenced to over a year in jail for starting a fire at a church in downtown Regina this past February.

Jordan Willet, 31, was given 378 days behind bars after being found guilty of “intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to property in addition to failing to comply with a probation order,” local outlet 980 CMJE reports.

Pastor James Hentges of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church previously told the Regina Leader Post he and the members of his church found the incident frightening, especially after seeing video of the arson attack.

Another Canadian church attack. Where is the Trudeau funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network? https://t.co/x45q7pYC9r — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 11, 2024

Security video from the church showed Willet, wearing a mask, empty a jerry can before struggling to ignite the blaze. “Oh sh*t,” Willis can be heard exclaiming in the footage as the flames finally catch before he scurried away into the night.

The video would lead to his eventual arrest and conviction.

“It’s hard to comprehend that someone would go to that deliberate method,” pastor Hentges said. Crime in Regina's downtown core is something that “needs to be addressed,” he added, as Rebel News reported in February.

Since May 2021, when an unfounded claim of “mass graves” at the Kamloops Indian Residential School was first reported, nearly 100 churches have been burned or vandalized.

In addition to 378 days in jail, Willet was also sentenced to 18 months' probation and received a lifetime ban from owning firearms.