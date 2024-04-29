Religious extremists torch Christian homes in southern Egypt

Catholic Vote

Violence erupted in a southern Egyptian village last week after Muslim extremists set fire to several Christian homes and businesses, officials and religious groups reported, in an attack apparently motivated by anger over the construction of a new church building.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the village of Al-Fawakher in Minya Province, home to around 3,000 Christian families belonging to the Coptic Orthodox Church. The local Coptic community had recently been granted a permit to build a new church, provoking backlash from Muslim hardliners in the area, according to accounts.

"The attacks are believed to have been triggered by an attempt to build a new church in Al-Fawakher village," one local source told The New Arab news outlet, speaking on condition of anonymity. The source alleged that when "religious fanatics failed to expel Christians from their homes as punishment," the extremists then "burned down their houses while they were still inside."

Islamists are now burning and destroying Coptic homes of the village of Al-Fawakher in Minya.



They are posting videos of what they are doing with celebrating music as they carry out the attacks and BRAGGING about it online pic.twitter.com/ORSmLzXO4D — Ⲡⲁⲥⲟⲛ ⲛ̀Ⲕⲩⲡⲧⲓⲟⲥ (@miaphysenjoyer) April 23, 2024

Videos circulated on social media showing crowds celebrating in front of the burning buildings. The Copts United advocacy group said the "extremists attacked Coptic homes with stones and chants, and a number were set on fire, amid the screams of women and children." It added that security forces did not arrive for "a long time" after the attacks began.

In a statement on Wednesday, Coptic Bishop Anba Macarius confirmed that "security forces arrived and brought the situation under control, arresting the instigators." He said "state agencies will compensate those affected and hold the perpetrators accountable," adding that "calm prevails in the village now."

The incident is just the latest sectarian violence targeting Egypt's Coptic Christian minority, who face legal discrimination and have long been persecuted. Conversion from Islam is illegal, Christians cannot hold top offices, and terror attacks on churches occur regularly, particularly in Minya.

Copts United reported a similar attack occurred Friday in another village over construction of a church.

Egypt's government is accused of downplaying the size of its Christian population, estimated between 5-15% of the country's 111 million people. Most belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church, which traces its roots to the early church.

Christian leaders like Mervyn Thomas of Christian Solidarity Worldwide condemned the "unacceptable culture of intimidation and discrimination" persisting in the region despite government efforts.