Columbia University rejects demands to divest from Israel

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced on Monday that the Ivy League institution will not divest from Israel, rejecting a key demand made by pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment on the New York City campus over the past few weeks.

In a statement posted on the university's website, Shafik revealed that negotiations between a small group of academic leaders and student organizers had failed.

"Regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement," Shafik stated, emphasizing that the negotiators had sought a "path that would result in the dismantling of the encampment and adherence to University policies going forward." The university's goal for the talks was to find a "collaborative resolution" that would bring an end to the encampment on a school lawn and secure a commitment from protesters to adhere to rules for demonstrations and events in the future.

In concluding her statement, Shafik urged those in the encampment to voluntarily disperse, stating, "We are consulting with a broader group in our community to explore alternative internal options to end this crisis as soon as possible. We will continue to update the community with new developments."

Despite the university's refusal to divest from Israel, Shafik noted that Columbia offered to develop an expedited timeline for reviewing new proposals from students by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing, the body responsible for considering divestment matters.

Additional offers made by the university included making available a list of Columbia's investment holdings, convening a faculty committee to address "academic freedom" and "financial barriers" to educational programs, and investing in health and education in Gaza, including support for early childhood development and displaced scholars.

The ongoing protests have been marred by reports of anti-Semitic harassment, leading a campus rabbi to warn Jewish students to return home for their safety. As efforts to remove tents and detain protesters failed to quell the demonstrations, Colombia shifted to remote learning and hybrid classes at the main campus, as detailed by the Daily Wire.

Despite the unrest, Columbia still plans to hold its commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 15.