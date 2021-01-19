Is feeding the homeless essential? “You can argue that in court” says Calgary cop

Derek Reimer, a Calgary-based pastor, has been targeted by Mayor Naheed Nenshi's police service again, with thousands of dollars of fines issued to a minister who was feeding the homeless. Police visited Reimer at his home, where they cited alleged violations of outdoor gathering rules.

Effective Monday, the Alberta government reduced the existing lockdown restrictions, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Despite Premier Jason Kenney’s announcement of the reduction in restrictions last week, the Calgary police have continued to issue fines for gatherings.

Members of the homeless population who receive food from Reimer’s Mission 7 street church are often unable to sleep in or eat at homeless shelters. Calgarians struggling with addiction, for example, rely on street churches like Reimer’s in order to enjoy a fresh hot meal.

COVID-19 regulations or not, targeting this street church is vindictive at best, and inhumane at worst.