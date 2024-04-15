Freedom Convoy energy lives on at Calgary carbon tax protest

The cost of living in Canada has skyrocketed under Justin Trudeau’s leadership. At a time when many are wondering how they will pay their bills or keep their business from shutting down for good, instead of relief and support, all that Canada’s Liberal government has to offer is to hike an ideological tax.

On April first, despite opposition from seven provinces, the Trudeau Liberals implemented yet another increase to the carbon tax, putting affordability just that much further out of reach for many.

Canadians across the country, fed up with the out-of-touch radical activism of Ottawa driving these seemingly never-ending climate costs, took part in nationwide protests calling for Trudeau to 'axe the tax.' While some of these protests lasted only a day or two, others, like those just west of Calgary, have set up camp along the highway, with no plans to leave until Ottawa gets rid of the carbon tax for good.

Rebel News had the unique opportunity to take to the skies above Alberta to check out those April first protests in our Rebelcopter, but we’ve also had boots on the ground, covering the story and speaking with those involved. We were on location for the twelfth day of demonstrations, and we had the opportunity to speak with people about their motivations for attending.

Many in attendance, some of whom participated in the Coutts protest and the Freedom Convoy, shared that they felt the same energy of Canadians being pushed to their limits and rallying together in opposition to overbearing COVID-19 restrictions, was once again renewed in the face of immense costs, inflation, and seemingly endless taxes.

Much like pandemic restrictions, these burdens are making life unlivable. The message from the majority of folks we spoke with was clear: the carbon tax and Justin Trudeau both have to go, so that people can return to their lives.

We also learned from one of the organizers, who was liaising with the police, that despite apparent continued surveillance from afar, the police had not been near the protest for a number of days. They were leaving the protesters to peacefully gather, which was a stark contrast from the militaristic displays from march tactical units we saw when the protests first began.

