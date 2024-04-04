Police make show of force as Calgary 'Axe the Tax' rally enters second day

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

On April 1, Canadians across the country turned out for a nationwide rally against yet another hike in the federal carbon tax administered by the Trudeau Liberals. The start of a new month marked a 23% rise in the tax, immediately impacting the price of gas at pumps across the country.

As Canadians struggle with a cost-of-living crisis, many people are fed up with members of Parliament watching another tax hike be passed onto the public while elected officials continue to collect raises.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy joined the show to talk about what she saw covering the protest in Calgary, which stretched into the days following April 1.

Though the police appeared to take a more passive approach on the first day, the authorities took a more serious tone when the protest continued. Explaining this change, Angelica told Ezra: