Trudeau continues to reject carbon tax crisis meeting with premiers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still refusing to meet with provincial leaders who are frustrated with the federal government's continually rising carbon tax. Despite insistence from seven of Canada's premiers — representing Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador — Trudeau has remained committed to the tax.

The carbon tax has become such an issue that even hosts from the state broadcaster, CBC, are grilling the prime minister over the issue.

"Why do you think people don't like you?" Things are so bad for Justin Trudeau that even the state broadcaster is starting to ask questions.



The PM still thinks he has a role to play in building a better future for Canada.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Trudeau's weak reasoning for rejecting a meeting with the premiers.

“I had the meeting in 2016 [about the carbon tax],” Trudeau told CBC's The Current. “I will continue to talk with premiers, but I will continue to keep pressing [Newfoundland and Labrador Premier] Andrew [Furey] and all others on the actual facts: that we have a plan to fight climate change that puts more money back in the pockets of Canadians that need it.”

Responding to the PM's comments, Sheila pointed out Alberta has had two premiers since that last meeting was held, with former New Democrat premier Rachel Notley representing the Prairie at the time.

Trudeau accuses "some politicians" of trying to "(scare) people" and spreading "misinformation" about the carbon tax.





“What a lunatic,” Sheila remarked. “It's not just Conservatives that are saying this, and he says well I met with them in 2016, won't they shut up? 2016? That was eight years ago!”

With the country seeing still-ongoing protests against the April 1 hike to the carbon tax, a group representing the protesters held a press conference in Ottawa.

Carbon tax protester calls out Trudeau for his hypocrisy in supporting democracies around the world — like giving billions of dollars to Ukraine — but ignoring his own citizens when they oppose his policies driving up the cost of living for Canadians.

“Canadians are standing up; we are doing it in a peaceful manner,” the spokesperson said. “Expressing ourselves, expressing our concerns, going out of our way to do press conferences — which we never do.”

“Sounds like that guy wants his bank account seized,” Sheila quipped, referring to the Trudeau Liberals' freezing of Freedom Convoy protesters bank accounts during the 2022 protest.

“You can't be that articulate and hold the politicians to account in Ottawa, speaking truth to power in a peaceful way, and not expect to have consequences at the hands of Justin Trudeau's out-of-control tyrannical government.”

