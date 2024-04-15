Protester seen giving Nazi salute at anti-Israel rally in Calgary

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Just one day after Iran launched an attack on Israel involving dozens of drones and missiles, an anti-Israel protester was seen giving a Nazi salute at a demonstration in Calgary.

As anti-Israel protesters gathered in downtown Calgary yesterday, a man was seen standing on a ledge giving a Nazi salute while smiling. The man was also holding a picture of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, who has previously called Israel a "cancerous tumour" that needs to be destroyed.

Today, during the anti-Israel rally in Calgary, a protestor was seen giving a Nazi salute while holding an image of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes a day after Iran attacked Israel. https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/GT4CFIfjdx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 15, 2024

Despite numerous police officers being on the scene, the man was not detained or questioned. Commenting on the incident on X, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant said, "There is a straight line from Calgary’s disgraced mayor @JyotiGondek boycotting the Jewish community’s Hanukkah event to this Islamic Nazi feeling confident enough to sieg heil right outside a City Hall."

There is a straight line from Calgary’s disgraced mayor @JyotiGondek boycotting the Jewish community’s Hanukkah event to this Islamic Nazi feeling confident enough to sieg heil right outside a City Hall.



Gondek has normalized Jew hatred and has told police to stand down. https://t.co/GTit556XCc — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 15, 2024

Mr. Levant also contrasted legacy media's strong reaction and coverage of an apparent Nazi flag being present at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa with the zero coverage of this incident. He explained that legacy media "went nuts" over the provocateur holding a Nazi flag during the Freedom Convoy whereas this incident has received "nothing."

The Trudeau media went nuts at the trucker convoy when an agent provocateur unfurled a Nazi flag just long enough for a Liberal photographer to take a picture of it.



But here's an actual Nazi, no mask, mere feet away from police.



And: nothing.



Because he's Team Trudeau. https://t.co/FCqtiCC4OL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 15, 2024

Since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel perpetrated by Hamas, anti-Israel protesters throughout Canada have repeatedly engaged in antisemitic chants and behaviour with limited response from law enforcement.

One police officer in Toronto was even seen handing coffee to an anti-Israel protester blocking a roadway leading to a largely Jewish neighbourhood.

As of writing, neither Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek nor Calgary police have publicly commented on the incident. Rebel News will be reaching out for comment to the mayor's office as well Calgary police and will provide an update as soon responses have been received.

Despite apparently having no reaction to this incident, Gondek previously cracked down on peaceful protesters demonstrating against "drag queen storytime" events involving young children through new municipal by-laws.

The mayor also supported an injunction that banned honking and the use of noise-making devices at protests in early 2022.