Russell Brand embraces Christianity through baptism in the River Thames

Russell Brand, the British comedian and host of the popular podcast "Stay Free with Russell Brand," announced on Monday that he had been baptized as a Christian over the weekend in the River Thames.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, the 48-year-old discussed the baptism ritual, calling it "an incredible, profound experience" that left him feeling changed and transitioned.

"The truth is this, as a person who has in the past, taken many, many substances and always been disappointed with their inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace and even transcendence that I've always felt I've been looking for ... something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible; overwhelming," Brand said.

He added that following the baptism, he felt as if "some new resource" had been activated within him, leaving him feeling "incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held."

Brand's embrace of Christianity represents a spiritual shift for the actor and comedian, who had previously been a proponent of Buddhism. Just last week, he had shared his intentions to be baptized, describing it as "an opportunity to die and be reborn" in line with the teachings in the Bible's book of Galatians.

His latest remarks echo comments he had made in January, when he spoke of recognizing a need for "a personal relationship with God" and encouraged his fans to pray the rosary.

While some of Brand's followers have expressed skepticism, he maintained the life-changing nature of his baptismal experience. "This is my path now," he stated. "I'm so grateful to be surrendered in Christ."