Police block major Toronto street in support of pro-Hamas protesters

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed multiple instances of Toronto police seemingly giving preferential treatment to anti-Israel protesters.

In a now-viral clip, a Toronto police officer can be seen delivering coffee to an anti-Israel protester demonstrating at an entrance to the largely Jewish neighbourhood of Armour Heights.

Holy f@ck.@torontopolice deliver hot coffee to the Hamas supporters who are blockading the Jewish community in Armour Heights, Toronto.



pic.twitter.com/mxIBvlY3kp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 6, 2024

As stated by Ezra, "Can you imagine if there were a racist group shouting hateful things against Muslims, blocking a Muslim neighbourhood and a Muslim mosque on a Muslim holy day — it's unthinkable."

"It would never happen. But if it did, do you think the police would actually assist?" he added.

Another widely circulating video showed anti-Israel protesters shouting loudly at an elderly couple out ice skating in Toronto.

Anti-Israel protesters threaten an elderly Canadian couple out ice skating in Toronto.



There’s a wave of antisemitic hatred rolling over Canada at the moment and the authorities are doing nothing about it



🇨🇦🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/duSQxxWApc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 7, 2024

Speaking about the incident, Ezra said, "No family skating party would be complete without some foreign thug bringing his loudspeaker and calling for an armed genocide against every Jew in Israel."

"I mean, he's been getting away with this for three months, why would he hesitate for the 300th time."

Ezra went on to say, "I said 300 times because that's how many Hamas hate marches have happened according to the police chief."

In another shocking incident from just a few weeks ago, an anti-Israel demonstrator appeared to threaten a police officer's life at a shopping mall in Toronto. The man was not arrested.

Outrage erupted across social media when a masked man aggressively told a police officer he would put him 'six feet deep,' to which the officer responded by doing absolutely nothing.



MORE: https://t.co/QlI4J3o6pP pic.twitter.com/Y2ct1iQISQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 18, 2023

