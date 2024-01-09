Police block major Toronto street in support of pro-Hamas protesters

'The cops actually blocked the bridge into this community. The Hamas supporters didn't block it. The cops blocked it. They brought in huge buses to actually block the streets on the Jews — to make a little ghetto,' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 09, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowEzra discussed multiple instances of Toronto police seemingly giving preferential treatment to anti-Israel protesters.

In a now-viral clip, a Toronto police officer can be seen delivering coffee to an anti-Israel protester demonstrating at an entrance to the largely Jewish neighbourhood of Armour Heights.

As stated by Ezra, "Can you imagine if there were a racist group shouting hateful things against Muslims, blocking a Muslim neighbourhood and a Muslim mosque on a Muslim holy day — it's unthinkable."

"It would never happen. But if it did, do you think the police would actually assist?" he added.

Another widely circulating video showed anti-Israel protesters shouting loudly at an elderly couple out ice skating in Toronto.

Speaking about the incident, Ezra said, "No family skating party would be complete without some foreign thug bringing his loudspeaker and calling for an armed genocide against every Jew in Israel."

"I mean, he's been getting away with this for three months, why would he hesitate for the 300th time."

Ezra went on to say, "I said 300 times because that's how many Hamas hate marches have happened according to the police chief."

In another shocking incident from just a few weeks ago, an anti-Israel demonstrator appeared to threaten a police officer's life at a shopping mall in Toronto. The man was not arrested.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowTo watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

Ontario Canada Toronto News Analysis Deport Hamas
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.