WATCH: Is it fair to allow a trans woman to compete in the Olympics?

Darren Grimes of Reasoned was the guest on talkRADIO, a British newstalk program on YouTube, which discussed the first transgender athlete set to compete in the Olympics this summer.

Grimes mentioned how Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist before transitioning to female, felt that it was unfair to allow biological males to compete against biological females.

Jenner was subsequently labelled transphobic for those remarks.

Rebel News has recently released a new bestselling book, written by former Canadian track star Linda Blade alongside National Post columnist Barbara Kay, that goes in-depth on the subject of trans athletes.

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to open on July 23.