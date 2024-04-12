It 'wasn’t appropriate' to expel MP from Liberal Party despite foreign interference concerns, says Trudeau

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau justified not booting MP Han Dong from the Liberal caucus despite being under security surveillance.

In testimony to the Commission on Foreign Interference, Trudeau told inquiry lawyers that only Elections Canada could determine whether Dong had ties to Chinese agents. An investigation by the Elections Commissioner is ongoing.

“As Liberal Party leader I have on many, many different occasions had to ask people to step down,” said the prime minister. “In this case, I didn’t feel there was sufficiently credible information … to remove a candidate in these circumstances,” he added.

According to classified intelligence disclosed by the Commission, Dong’s campaign bused foreign students from New Oriental International College Academy in Markham, Ontario, which is not located in Don Valley North. They are alleged to have voted under duress from China’s Toronto Consulate.

The riding association did not keep a detailed record of the nomination vote, which Dong narrowly secured.

“There were clear indications there were concerns by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that China might have been behind this and that those students or those individuals on the bus may have been mobilized to vote in that way,” Trudeau said.

On September 30, 2019, he received an in-person briefing on the nomination before boarding a plane to campaign voters for the general election.

“I asked to the extent they were certain that it happened,” said the prime minister. “The extent to which they were certain China was indeed behind the mobilizing of the buses.”

“I also asked whether or not CSIS had information Han Dong knew about this, whether he was witting and aware Chinese officials had mobilized buses for him or not.”

Trudeau claimed the intelligence agency did not provide clear answers at the time, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Global News named him a "witting affiliate in China's election interference networks" last February 24. They also said CSIS surveilled him as early as June 2019, months before his election in a classified memo.

The prime minister nor his staffers took action on the intel provided. “We are not a forensic organization,” he said. “We know we are limited in what we need to go and look into.”

Foreign Interference Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue asked if the matter had been revisited after the election. “Yes,” replied Trudeau.

On September 30, 2019, the prime minister received an in-person briefing on Dong’s nomination before boarding a plane to campaign voters for the general election. He never followed up on the allegations of foreign interference but believes Party officials might have.

“By the Party?” asked Hogue. “By the Party, I am sure, yes,” he replied.

Trudeau did not elaborate further, urging further inquiry to be directed at Elections Canada.

“If there was maybe an investigation by Elections Canada because of irregularities, it could have been a follow-up,” he said. “Elections Canada would have to speak on that.”

“The Party is the only entity that controls the nomination process,” Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault testified March 28.

Liberal Party officials, including the Party’s national director and Trudeau’s adviser, earlier testified to no irregularities.

"We examined our own nomination process ... And based on that review we saw nothing that stood out as irregular," said Jeremy Broadhurst, a PMO adviser.

Azam Ishmael, national director of the Liberal Party, testified he was satisfied there were no irregularities in Don Valley North.

The PMO also received an intelligence memo urging the Dong’s nomination be rescinded. They refused the advice.

The member of Parliament remained with the government caucus until he resigned March 22, 2023 following a scathing Global News report into his contacts with the Chinese Consulate.

It claimed Dong had asked Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, not to free diplomats Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in February 2021 to avoid bleeding support to the Conservatives.

Global also reported that Dong allegedly received covert support from the Consulate. The MP denied both allegations.

He changed his story during testimony at the inquiry last week after claiming the busing in of international students did not appear irregular to him.

Immediately following his resignation from the caucus, the Independent member of Parliament sued the publication and its parent company for publishing "inaccurate and irresponsible claims that come from an unverified and anonymous source."

"Let me assure you, as a parliamentarian and person, I have never and would never advocate or support the violation of basic human rights of any Canadian — of anyone, anywhere, period," he said at the time.

As early as last July, the Liberal Party considered returning Dong to caucus pending a review of foreign interference allegations against him.

At the time, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters he would meet personally with the MP to discuss a potential return.

LeBlanc did not provide a timeline for his decision.

Dong remains an Independent member of Parliament.