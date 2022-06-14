BREAKING: Jason Kenney's successor to be chosen October 6

E-transfer (Canada):

The search for Jason Kenney's replacement will end on October 6, as United Conservative Party members will nominate a new leader and premier of Alberta after releasing new rules on Tuesday morning.

Those hopefuls looking to replace Kenney, who is stepping down after narrowly surviving a leadership review in May, must submit $150,000 to help cover the cost of running the election.

The UCP membership will cast mail-in ballots or in-person at one of five polling stations across the province, Western Standard's Rachel Emmanuel reported.

“We’ve built on the successful mail-in vote that our party recently held and responded to members who wanted an in-person option,” said UCP president Cynthia Moore in a press release. “We’re also ensuring that the race is revenue neutral so that the party doesn’t require funds from our 2023 campaign to finance the race.”

In addition to the $150,000 entry fee, prospective candidates will also need to accumulate 1,000 signatures from party members, 200 from each of Alberta's five ridings.

Applicants will also be required to fill out a questionnaire, which will then be reviewed by the party's Leadership Organizing Committee.

Would-be voters can renew their membership or join the UCP until August 12.