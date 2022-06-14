BREAKING: Jason Kenney's successor to be chosen October 6
United Conservative Party voters will choose a replacement to fill the role of party leader and Alberta premier after Kenney stepped down in May.
The search for Jason Kenney's replacement will end on October 6, as United Conservative Party members will nominate a new leader and premier of Alberta after releasing new rules on Tuesday morning.
Those hopefuls looking to replace Kenney, who is stepping down after narrowly surviving a leadership review in May, must submit $150,000 to help cover the cost of running the election.
The UCP membership will cast mail-in ballots or in-person at one of five polling stations across the province, Western Standard's Rachel Emmanuel reported.
“We’ve built on the successful mail-in vote that our party recently held and responded to members who wanted an in-person option,” said UCP president Cynthia Moore in a press release. “We’re also ensuring that the race is revenue neutral so that the party doesn’t require funds from our 2023 campaign to finance the race.”
In addition to the $150,000 entry fee, prospective candidates will also need to accumulate 1,000 signatures from party members, 200 from each of Alberta's five ridings.
Applicants will also be required to fill out a questionnaire, which will then be reviewed by the party's Leadership Organizing Committee.
Would-be voters can renew their membership or join the UCP until August 12.
