Jennifer Lawrence considers herself a trailblazer, claims to be first female action star in Hollywood

The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Did you know that before Jennifer Lawrence there was no such thing as a female lead in an action movie?

Forget Charlie’s Angels, Angelina Jolie in almost anything, and Uma Thurman in the Kill Bill trilogy, Jennifer Lawrence playing Katniss Everdeen in the 2012 film adaptation of the Hunger Games series was the first.

According to The Blaze, in a recent interview with Variety, Lawrence recalled her time filming Hunger Games, explaining that “nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work. We were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

In a clip from Variety’s “Actor on Actors” series, Lawrence, who is being interviewed by Oscar-award-winning actress Viola Davis, adds that “it is just a lie to keep certain people out of movies” and to keep people in the “same positions they have always been in.”

Lawrence’s disillusioned statements naturally angered many people online who are shocked the 32-year-old actor considers herself such a trailblazer in Hollywood.

"nOboDY wOuLD eVeR wATcH a fEMaLE-LEd aCTiON mOViE!!1!1!"



Jennifer Lawrence is a member of the Cult of Feminist Frequency. pic.twitter.com/Fj0GZNviBM — Geisha in Limbo (@sisterinferior) December 7, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence desperately trying to restart her career now that Uncle Harvey is behind bars and no one else answers her calls — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 7, 2022

Lawrence, whose Oscar-award-winning performance occurred under the banner of The Weinstein Company, where convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein is a founder, has had several questionable takes this past year.

Last month, the Silver Lining’s Playbook star, who has been married since 2019 to art gallerist Cooke Maroney, told the New York Times she “had such a feminist meltdown about changing [her] name because it's [her] identity.”

Additionally, in a cover story for Vogue in September, Lawrence explained how she “can’t f*ck with people who aren’t political anymore,” adding that “politics are killing people,” in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

How fascinating that after over a decade in the movie business, the Kentucky native, who admittedly used to vote Republican, has become yet another talking head for the woke feminist agenda, with an ego too!