Jewry council files complaints against Islamic preachers for antisemitic remarks
The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) has taken legal action against two Islamic preachers over inflammatory speeches targeting Jewish individuals.
The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) has lodged formal complaints with the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) against two Islamic preachers for delivering speeches containing derogatory remarks about Jewish people.
The complaints were made under the provisions of Part IIA of the Racial Discrimination Act, which prohibits offensive behaviour based on racial hatred.
ECAJ accused Wissam Haddad and Sheikh Ahmed Zoud of using "despicable antisemitic tropes" during their sermons. The complaints also named Mr Haddad’s religious organisation, Al Madina Dawah Centre, and Mr Zoud’s nonprofit, Awqaf Australia Benevolent Fund Limited.
Deputy President of ECAJ, Robert Goot, emphasised the importance of challenging such rhetoric, stating that it undermines social cohesion and the fabric of Australian society. ECAJ aims to have the speeches removed from online platforms, obtain public apologies from the preachers, and secure commitments to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Co-CEO of ECAJ, Alex Ryvchin, highlighted the influence these clerics hold within their communities, deeming their remarks as extremely dangerous. He stressed the necessity of legal action to protect society and the Jewish community.
The sermons in question, delivered by Mr Haddad and Mr Zoud, contain alarming statements, including calls for violence against Jews and accusations of raising children on terrorism.
The footage and transcripts of these speeches are publicly available, prompting ECAJ to take decisive action to combat antisemitic rhetoric in Australia.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.