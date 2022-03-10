J.K. Rowling attacked for International Women's Day message

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

Harry Potter author and noted women’s rights activist J.K. Rowling savaged a British government official for her unwillingness to define what a woman is.

Government officials, celebrities and influencers have become increasingly hesitant to define a woman by her biological aspects. Either out of fear or a full-throated embrace of woke progressive ideology, the definition of women has been skewed to include male-bodied individuals, some of whom even have beards, and whose only claim to womanhood are the pronouns in their Twitter bios.

Anneliese Dodds, the shadow equalities minister in the U.K., was asked to define what a female is on BBC’s “Woman’s Hour”, responding to the question by stating that it “depends on what the context is,” and that the Equality Act “doesn't say how you define” the word “female.”

In response to Dodds' refusal to answer the question, Rowling took to Twitter to savage Dodds, writing, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay.”

Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone.#HappyInternationalWomensDay https://t.co/2dXZivMHyO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

Rowling then went on to heap praise on Joanna Cherry, an MP for Edinburgh South West for her work for fighting on behalf of women and providing female victims of domestic abuse safe housing.

Rowling wrote, “This is what a woman who owns a dictionary and a backbone looks like,” including an image of Cherry winning the “Woman of the Year” award from the Women’s Rights Network.

This is what a woman who owns a dictionary and a backbone looks like. @joannaccherry pic.twitter.com/djBuD1QiBF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

Her remarks prompted a backlash on social media, led by popular leftist chud Ian Kochinski, also known as “Vaush” on YouTube, who told her to “shut the f*** up” in an overt attempt to silence her from expressing her views.

“All J.K. Rowling had to do was shut the f*** up and she could have been almost uncritically beloved for like a century,” wrote the YouTuber. “Women be quieter and start apologizing challenge.”

Rowling fired back: “What you and your ilk fail to appreciate is how tediously familiar I find your tactics. I had a violent ex-husband who used to tell me life would be great if only I’d comply, but you’re making the same mistake he did. Women like me can’t be bullied out of resistance.”

What you and your ilk fail to appreciate is how tediously familiar I find your tactics. I had a violent ex-husband who used to tell me life would be great if only I’d comply, but you’re making the same mistake he did. Women like me can’t be bullied out of resistance. pic.twitter.com/039pBtFtNT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 9, 2022

The Harry Potter author has strongly voiced her opposition to woke efforts to criminalize free speech in Scotland, where she lives, opposing the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which she says will, “harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women.”

While women’s rights advocates and conservatives praise Rowling’s matter-of-fact position, the popular children’s author continues to face increasing backlash from progressives, who have even sent her death and rape threats, Rebel News reported.