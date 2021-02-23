Joe Manchin attacked as racist, sexist for opposing Biden OMB pick Neera Tanden

Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP

Democratic allies of President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, are now suggesting that Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin is a sexist and a racist for refusing to endorse the candidate.

Manchin, who stands as a crucial swing vote in the Senate, has criticized Tanden for her improper conduct on social media, where she is considered a firebrand due to her cutting and often crass remarks about conservatives and Republicans. Manchin blasted Tanden, the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, for her “overly partisan statements,” which he argues will have a “will have a toxic and detrimental impact” on the working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the office.

A Politico report from Monday states that feminist activists and Democrats are upset by Manchin’s comments, which they claim are “unfairly targeting” Biden nominees who are women and people of colour.

“Their fears had been bubbling for weeks, as Biden’s nominees of color came under sharp attack from conservative groups or saw their nominations delayed or opposed in greater numbers,” the report stated. “But the worries burst out into the open over the weekend as Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget neared defeat at the hands of a Democrat.”

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, head of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, argues that there is a “double standard” with nominees, and claims that Tanden is being unfairly targeted due to her race.

“[Tanden’s] nomination is very significant for us Asian American and Pacific Islanders. I do believe that this double standard has to do with the fact that she would be a pioneer in that position,” said Chu.

“We can disagree with her tweets, but in the past, Trump nominees that they’ve confirmed and supported had much more serious issues and conflicts than just something that was written on Twitter,” said Rep. Grace Meng. “This is not just about any one nominee like Neera, or whoever else — it’s just about this pattern that is happening and increasingly hard to ignore.”

Is there a pattern here??? Hope they’re using the same standard and not moving goal posts for only certain nominees. @DebHaalandNM @neeratanden @vivek_murthy https://t.co/TN2oMc05s5 — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) February 22, 2021

“Inside the White House, it did not go unnoticed that many of the lawmakers objecting to Tanden’s social media missives—including Manchin—voted to confirm Richard Grenell, the acid-tongued Trump booster, to the post of U.S. ambassador to Germany,” stated the Politico report. Worth noting is that Grenell is openly gay, a fact which is often omitted by the left.