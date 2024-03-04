Joe Rogan calls Trudeau a 'weasel' in podcast with Tom Green

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Joe Rogan, host of the wildly popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, recently took a shot at Justin Trudeau during a conversation with Canadian comedian Tom Green.

Speaking about the prime minister, Rogan said, “He’s what I don’t like in leaders. This fake, bulls**t nonsensical gaslighting. That drives me nuts. It’s so creepy.”

Rogan went on to say, “And then using all the inclusive terms to make it seem like everybody else is a piece of s**t and you’re an amazing human being…it’s all just a bulls**t act to stay in power.”

The former Fear Factor host has previously criticized Trudeau for his authoritarian COVID-19 measures and use of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests.

As reported by CBC, Rogan denounced Trudeau's leadership during the pandemic, saying Canada has a "creepy f—king dictator for a prime minister — and that’s what he is — the way he behaved during this thing, just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that.”

While speaking with Tom Green, Rogan expressed his approval for Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre. Commenting on Poilievre, Rogan said, "That guy, that guy makes so much more sense. He's so common sense and just calling out all the nonsense that's been done under this administration. It's so sad to watch."

Rogan went on to say that Trudeau is one of those politicians that "acts in the interest of whatever money got them into that position in the first place, whatever machine is behind them, whatever support they get."