John Kerry complains to WEF about the lengthy environmental approval process for green energy

However, Kerry was the VP in the Obama administration, which allowed the Keystone XL pipeline to languish in endless regulatory reviews and legal challenges until it was vetoed.

"I am not for having five to ten years of litigation that ties you up."

Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told the annual conclave of global elites at the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland: "I am not for throwing out all environmental consideration... but I am not for taking five years to do it."

The whining from Kerry about the lengthy approval process for green energy projects is ironic. The Keystone XL pipeline, which would have moved hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil daily from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in the United States and then for export in the Gulf of Mexico, was first approved by Canada in 2010 and the United States in 2011.

Several environmental reviews found that the pipeline would have limited or minimal environmental impact. However, multiple vexatious legal challenges and opposition from the Obama administration led to the presidential veto of the pipeline approval in 2015.

The pipeline was subsequently signed back into life by Republican President Donald Trump in 2016. It was then cancelled again by the Biden administration in 2020.

