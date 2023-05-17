Johnny Depp’s unflinching Hollywood rebuke earns him applause at Cannes

BBC News

In an event that saw him bathed in applause, Johnny Depp stood tall at the Cannes Film Festival, shedding tears as his latest film, "Jeanne du Barry," earned a seven-minute standing ovation. In the aftermath, Depp didn't mince words about his disillusionment with Hollywood and the media's sensationalizing of his personal life.

For the first time since his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp fielded a flurry of media questions. He candidly addressed the perceived Hollywood boycott and the role of the media in transforming his life into "fantastically, horrifically written fiction."

When asked about feeling "boycotted" by Hollywood after the accusations, Depp said, "When you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted." However, he clarified that he no longer felt that way, not because he believed the boycott had ended, but because he had lost interest in Hollywood. "I don't feel much further need for Hollywood — I don't know about you," he added.

Depp also took issue with the term "comeback," saying, "I didn't go anywhere... 'Comeback' is almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve."

Johnny Depp: “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood?...When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted." https://t.co/VIiTdGy6dP #Cannes pic.twitter.com/Xjz2IfinDu — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2023

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor critiqued the pervasiveness of social media hate and commentary, pointing out the fear people had of defending the truth against popular opinion. "It's a very strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves. But they can't," Depp said.

His critique extended to the media's tendency to sensationalize and fictionalize personal lives. He equated current journalism to asking a simple question with a devious ulterior motive, "The majority of what you've read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction... But what's underneath in the subtext is, 'God, I hate you.' That's the sort of media thing."

“It’s a very strange, funny time where everyone would love to be able to be themselves. But they can’t. Because they must ‘fall in line’ with the person in front of them.



You wanna live that kind of life, I wish you the best.



I’ll be on the other side somewhere.”



—Johnny Depp… pic.twitter.com/1FnSOhQWvP — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) May 17, 2023

“I mean it’s boring, isn’t it? Aren’t you guys sick of it by now? It’s weird”



Johnny Depp reminds the media that the focus should be on the film, not his life, of which he calls the reporting of as, “fantastically, horrifically written fiction”



“Hundred thousand dollar bird… pic.twitter.com/fA5pulOXan — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) May 17, 2023

Depp concluded by urging the focus to be on the films, dismissing the gossip as "all the stuff that you can stuff your shoes with – or line your parrot cage with." In a final, cryptic statement, he said, "Hundred thousand dollar bird sings unrecorded Beatles songs … you'll get it later, I promise."