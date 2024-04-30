B.C. Conservatives present bill to protect women's sports; NDP back biological men instead

The Canadian Press / Chad Hipolito

Provincial Conservatives in British Columbia proposed a bill aiming to prevent trans-identifying biological males from competing in girl's and women's sports — only for governing New Democrats to block the motion.

“It's an honour to stand in this house and introduce the Women and Girls' Sports Act,” B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad said, introducing the legislation. “This piece of legislation is not only the first of its kind in Canada, but it was an entirely female-led initiative from start to finish.”

Rustad also noted the bill was drafted entirely by women.

BREAKING: The @Conservative_BC just proposed “the Fairness in Women’s and Girls’ Sports Act” in the legislative Assembly.



Division was called and it went to a standing vote.



Reporting from the House.

More to come at https://t.co/tD2mY0Lv8b pic.twitter.com/1WkF7rBFsZ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 30, 2024

The Conservatives' legislation would direct publicly-funded sports, athletic teams, events and tournaments in B.C. to be classified by sex. Participants would then be required to compete against their biological sex.

Keeping sports separated by biological differences, Rustad said, “is just common sense.” The proposed bill was “vital in order to maintain the fairness of women and girl's athletic opportunities,” he added.

Premier David Eby's New Democrats, however, disagreed with the bill, blocking its passage. Despite the setback in the legislature, the vote could serve as a tactical victory for the Conservatives among voters.

BREAKING: B.C.’s socialist NDP government just voted down the Conservative Party of B.C.’s proposed legislation to provide fairness in women’s and girls’ sports



Interview with CPBC leader @JohnRustad4BC & female athletes who are present to come at https://t.co/tD2mY0KXiD pic.twitter.com/imVpTmUWUl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 30, 2024

A 2021 poll conducted by the Macdoanld-Laurier Institute found most Canadians believe trans-identifying athletes competing in women's sports is “unfair”:

Three times as many Canadians, or 56 percent of respondents, believe it is “right” for men and women to compete separately from each other as those who think separate gender categories are “wrong” in sport, or 18 percent of respondents.

Although the party only has two seats in the legislature currently, the B.C. Conservatives have been surging in recent polls, with a new Mainstreet Research poll showing the Conservatives leading New Democrats for the first time.

B.C. United, the rebranded B.C. Liberals, are facing a “political wipeout” in the face of the upstart Conservatives, Mainstreet CEO Quito Maggi said.