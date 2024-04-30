Sydney university defends 'Intifada' chants as concerns grow for Jewish students
The University of Sydney maintains its contentious stance on 'Intifada' chants, claiming no inherent violence.
The University of Sydney stands firm in its assertion that the Arabic word "Intifada" does not necessarily imply violence, despite recent protests on campus.
A group of students, accompanied by families with young children, participated in an anti-Israel demonstration, chanting slogans including "Intifada."
A bunch of sickly looking terrorist supporters shout for the murder of Jews at the University of Sydney.
The ugly face of Jew-hatred in 2024.
Despite criticism, the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor's Student Affairs office reaffirmed its position, claiming that not every use of the word carries violent connotations.
Education Minister Jason Clare & the University of Sydney have refused to directly condemn a protest on campus where children were made to lead others in anti-Israel chants, like calling for intifada and calling Israel a terrorist state. That is evil.
Noah Yim The Australian. pic.twitter.com/jlk0cMZREU
Shadow education minister Sarah Henderson condemned the university's stance, citing concerns for the safety of Jewish students and staff. She called for government intervention to address the university's failure to acknowledge the violent nature of the chants.
School-age children attend pro-Palestine protest chanting 'from the river to the sea' at University of Sydney
Schoolchildren on holiday were present and chanting anti-Semitic slogans at a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Sydney, hosted and organised by academic and…
This controversy follows an incident where visiting staff from the University of Tel Aviv were barricaded by anti-Israel protesters at the University of Sydney. Henderson labelled the university's response to anti-Israel sentiment as chaotic and urged the Education Minister to take decisive action.
- By Avi Yemini
