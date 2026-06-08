Toronto taxpayers on the hook after police gate-smashing scandal

We have an update to that story we aired earlier this year that we called “Gategate”. It took place at Toronto Police 42 Division in east end Toronto. And it involved a police SUV smashing through a steel gate. It wasn’t pretty.

Ok, accidents happen. But there are two kinds of accidents. Those that are entirely preventable and those that aren’t. Which is to say it’s one thing to unexpectedly hit a patch of black ice and endure that stomach-churning experience of your car turning into the Tilt-A-Whirl ride down at the midway. But it’s quite another thing to hit a steel gate as you slowly enter a parking lot – and continue to plow right through that aforementioned gate.

And how did this even happen? Did the officer experience a medical incident? Was the officer impaired? Or, most likely, was the officer distracted by the in-dash computer and/or cellphone?

Toronto police officer SMASHES through gate — what happened?



Meanwhile, the response from police headquarters? Silence…



Take a look with @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/XoGTTRszMA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2026

So, what’s the scandalous part, you ask? Well, you’re never going to believe this, folks, but the police tried to cover up this mishap. But why? The police are publicly funded. Taxpayers have skin in the game.

Of note, the Toronto Police Service is embroiled in so many scandals of late – too numerous to list in this space, alas. But the standard mea culpa response from the brass is a promise to be more transparent and more accountable in the future. Yet the precise opposite is true. At the first whiff of a scandal, they circle the wagons. They deploy the cone of silence. And the only way we hear about new scandalous shenanigans is thanks to insider whistleblowers reaching out to us.

Such was the case with the 42 Division incident. Indeed, our sources told us the replacement cost of that gate was in the neighbourhood of $25,000.

And get this: in our original report, we outsmarted ourselves. We remarked that now we know the reason for those bash bars affixed to the front end of police cruisers. After all, even a full-size SUV can experience damage by ramrodding the vehicle through a steel gate.

But the thing is, we misspoke. Those bash bars did NOT protect the SUV. Because our sources tell us that since the Explorer experienced A-pillar damage, it was deemed to be a write-off. Something else to put on the taxpayer tab, we suppose…

Oh, and we have more information. We allegedly have the name of the police officer who was behind the wheel when this incident occurred. That would be Plainclothes Police Constable Melissa Hasiuk. (Of note: if you’re serving as a plainclothes officer, isn’t your cover blown by driving a fully marked police cruiser? We can only think of the SCTV character, RCMP Plainclothes Officer Curtis Edgit, who had little success in blending in with the populace as he was always on horseback…)

In any event, we again reached out to 42 Division to get Hasiuk’s side of the story. As previously noted, the cops say they are going to be more accountable and more transparent. But one of the officers on the desk claimed he was unaware of the gate issue. Which is a brazen lie, of course.

Speaking of accountability, there’s another angle to this story: namely, if somebody who wasn’t a police officer crashed through a steel gate, that person would be charged with careless driving or even dangerous driving. That person would be fined. That person would receive demerit points. That person’s auto insurance premiums would spike.

But when it comes to Hasiuk, it’s apparently no harm, no foul.

And, of course, she’s not on the hook for that $25,000 gate nor that fractured Ford. Of note, a base model Explorer starts at $54,895 – and that’s without the police package.

It should also be noted that Constable Hasiuk earned $171,335 plus benefits last year. That was a 16.9% increase over her 2024 salary.

Bottom line: must be so sweet being part of that exclusive club wherein it’s one law for me, and one law for thee…