Josh Andrus: ‘If you don’t have affordable energy, you don’t have innovation’

Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Josh Andrus from Project Confederation about his recent article in the Western Standard titled ‘The next Alberta government will have to push back hard against Ottawa’.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 25, 2023
  • News Analysis

This episode originally aired on May 24, 2023.

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Josh Andrus from Project Confederation to talk about his recent article in the Western Standard and predictions for the last week of the Alberta election. 

Josh’s article was titled "The next Alberta government will have to push back hard against Ottawa," he explained to Sheila what he meant by that:

I was watching the debate, and it was kinda nice to see that affordability was a key issue because it’s something that comes up a lot across the board. But it’s regarding the emissions caps and the moving goalposts that the federal Liberals have brought in on the energy sector to effectively handcuff the ability of our energy producers to innovate internally. One of the things with the emissions cap is that Steven Guilbeault, our eco-radical environment minister, announced on COP-27 that the Canadian government will be capping oil and gas emissions by the end of this year.

The goalposts are shifting fast as well, the federal government earlier this year announced the ‘Sustainable Jobs Plan’ otherwise known as ‘Just Transition’ which is effectively going to legislate the oil and gas industry out of existence altogether. Given the affordability crisis that we face, this is in my view an entirely inadvisable position to have, because energy’s the industry that powers every other industry. If you don’t have affordable energy, you don’t have innovation.

Alberta Canada
